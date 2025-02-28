Losar 2152 starts with prayers at Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj

Tibetans performed prayers at the main temple of the Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj on Friday morning to mark the beginning of the traditional Tibetan New Year. Tibetan monks organised a traditional prayer ceremony at the temple and many Tibetans participated in it.

Losar 2152 is the year of the Wood Snake in Tibetan traditions. No celebrations were held today as the Tibetan government-in-exile had issued an appeal to Tibetans against celebrating Losar this year to express solidarity with the victims of the recent earthquake in Tibet.

The Dalai Lama also did not come out of his residence to take part in the traditional prayers organised at his temple to mark the beginning of Losar. The Dalai Lama, who would turn 90 this year, recently returned to Dharamsala after his six-week sojourn to Tibetan establishments in Karnataka. The Dalai Lama also did not deliver any message for Tibetans on the eve of Losar.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the president of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), in his message to Tibetans on the eve of Losar offered prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama and all the senior Buddhist masters and spiritual leaders.

He said that during the past year, the world witnessed many man-made and natural disasters. The earthquake in Tibet claimed many lives and caused extensive damage to property. The Chinese government released limited information, but later there was complete silence. To this day, we have no information about the earthquake relief efforts. Therefore, this year’s Losar is not an occasion for extensive celebrations. However, it is important that we continue to observe our traditional customs while being mindful of the circumstances, he said.

He further said, “Our Tibetan movement over the past year has seen slightly increased awareness and support worldwide. Regardless of the situation, we must work considering the global context and understand how global developments affect the cause of Tibet. Following the Dalai Lama’s guidance and vision, if we all work together, we will surely reach our destined path and fulfill our aspirations.”

“Tibetans inside Tibet face enormous challenges. We continue to monitor the situation as best as we can from outside. Even in the 21st century, it has become difficult for Tibetan family members and friends to speak freely and trust each other without fear. We know that our identity, language, religion and way of life are being destroyed, and the environment is being severely damaged,” said Penpa Tsering.

He further said that those of us in exile are working to raise international awareness and resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict. “To resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict non-violently, we must engage in dialogue with the Chinese government and there is no other way,” the Sikyong said.

He said, “Those of us in exile have never lost hope under the Dalai Lama’s leadership. Tibetans inside Tibet continue to sacrifice themselves to protect Tibetan identity and fight for freedom. We must continue this effort. Even if we cannot resolve these challenges in our generation, as the Dalai Lama advises, we should hope for the best but prepare for the worst. If our struggle for truth and justice must continue for 30 to 50 years, the responsibility falls on the new generation. Therefore, we continue to focus on nurturing the new generation.”