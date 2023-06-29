Losses soar past Rs 200 cr, alert for heavy rain today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 28

From over 300 roads shut for traffic following the onset of monsoon in the state on June 24, only around 40 roads are left to be restored. Most of the obstructed roads (34) fall in the PWD’s Mandi zone, followed by Kangra zone (4) and Shimla (2). As for water schemes, around 380 continue to remain un-operational. Out of 1,635 affected schemes, 1,249 have been restored.

Meanwhile, the losses due to monsoon rains has reached Rs 219.29 crore. While the loss suffered by the Jal Shakti Vibhag has been pegged at Rs 100.97 crore, the PWD has suffered losses worth Rs 90.5 crore. As per the State Disaster Management Authority, the Horticulture Department has suffered losses worth Rs 26.2 crore.

Meanwhile, the Weather Department has issued yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places for tomorrow. The impact could be traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption on electricity supply.

In the last 24 hours, Paonta Sahib received the highest rainfall (52.2 mm) and Shimla (25mm). Overall, the state has received 29 per cent more than normal rainfall from June 1 to June 28.