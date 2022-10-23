Lost trust in Nalagarh civic body chief: BJP rebels to DC

Tribune News Service

Solan,October 22

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP’s prospects in Nalagarh have taken a hit as five BJP-supported councillors submitted a letter to Solan Deputy Commissioner today, expressing no-confidence in the Municipal Committee President Reena Sharma.

The councillors — Vandana Bansal of Ward No. 2, Sanjeev Bhardwaj from Ward No. 4, Alka Verma from Ward No. 5, Amrinder Singh Bhinder from Ward No. 7 and Sahar Sharma from Ward No. 8 — are allegedly in the camp of BJP rebel KL Thakur, who filed his nomination as Independent candidate after party ticket was denied to him. The councillors termed the working of the civic body president unsatisfactory.

The move comes as the BJP had roped in sitting MLA Lakhwinder Rana, who won the election on Congress ticket in 2017, as their nominee from the Nalagarh Assembly segment.

Though the BJP leaders were taking credit for having roped in a sitting Congress MLA, his non-acceptance by the party cadre was proving counter-productive. More than 100 office-bearers of the local BJP mandal, district and state-level bodies as well as various party cells had resigned from their posts two days ago.

Senior leaders have been trying to placate Thakur by extending various promises but this has failed to win back his favour. Thakur has exhibited his strength by amassing a good gathering while filing his nomination yesterday.

Thakur had won the Nalagarh seat by a margin of 9,308 votes, which was the highest in the state, in 2012 polls but he lost the subsequent Assembly elections in 2017 to Rana by 1,242. The BJP had secured the highest lead in the 2019 General Election from this Assembly segment.