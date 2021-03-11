Low-intensity earthquake hits Himachal’s Chamba district

Shimla, August 15
A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Monday, the meteorological department said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.
The epicentre of the earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was at a depth of 10 km in Chamba district, the department said, adding tremors were felt in and around the district at 7.10 am.
