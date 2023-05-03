Low polling shows apathy among urban area voters

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 2

Apathy among the voters of urban areas was at display once again today, as only 58.97 per cent polling was recorded in the Shimla MC elections.

This poll percentage is marginally higher than 57.8 per cent recorded in the 2017 SMC poll. It is also far less than 75.68 per cent polling recorded in the Assembly elections held six months ago.

Some of the urban areas, including Shimla and Kasumpti, had always registered a low voter turnout in elections, be it for the Lok Sabha, Assembly or the SMC.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Shimla (Urban) segment had registered the lowest voter turnout of 65.23 per cent while in the 2017 Assembly poll, it was 63.93 per cent. Similarly, the Kasumpti Assembly segment, which is part of the SMC, had registered 68.29 per cent polling in the 2022 Assembly elections and 66.86 per cent in the 2017.

The voting percentages of the Shimla (Urban) and Kasumpti segments were considered quite low as the total voter turnout in all 68 Assembly segments was 75.68 per cent in the 2022 poll and 75.57 per cent in the 2017 poll.