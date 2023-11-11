Low tourist footfall has hoteliers worried

Mandi, November 10
The tourism stakeholders of Lahaul and Spiti district are in a quandary due to low tourist influx in the district. According to them, the room occupancy in hotels and homestays in the Lahaul valley is almost negligible since the rain disaster in July. As a result, the tourism stakeholders of the district are suffering huge losses.
“The rain disaster has lent a setback to the tourism industry. Since July tourist arrival in the Lahaul valley is almost nil. Now, the winter has started and we are preparing to close our tourism units. During winter, water in pipes freezes, making it difficult to operate tourism units,” said Tashi Barongpa, a hotelier in Lahaul.
“The rain disaster has caused significant loss to the tourism industry in Himachal. This year, the tourism stakeholders have suffered business losses due to poor tourist influx in the district. The bad condition of roads and poor air connectivity to the Lahaul valley has diverted tourists to other parts of the country,” said Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, president of the Homestay Owners Association.
He added, “There is an urgent need to strengthen road and air connectivity to the Lahaul valley to give a fillip to the tourism industry. During winter, tourist arrival in the Lahaul valley remains low because of heavy snowfall in the region. Snowfall disrupts traffic movement to the Lahaul valley from Manali side for days.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid
Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...
Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court
Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations
Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials
‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’