Low tourist footfall has hoteliers worried

Mandi, November 10

The tourism stakeholders of Lahaul and Spiti district are in a quandary due to low tourist influx in the district. According to them, the room occupancy in hotels and homestays in the Lahaul valley is almost negligible since the rain disaster in July. As a result, the tourism stakeholders of the district are suffering huge losses.

“The rain disaster has lent a setback to the tourism industry. Since July tourist arrival in the Lahaul valley is almost nil. Now, the winter has started and we are preparing to close our tourism units. During winter, water in pipes freezes, making it difficult to operate tourism units,” said Tashi Barongpa, a hotelier in Lahaul.

“The rain disaster has caused significant loss to the tourism industry in Himachal. This year, the tourism stakeholders have suffered business losses due to poor tourist influx in the district. The bad condition of roads and poor air connectivity to the Lahaul valley has diverted tourists to other parts of the country,” said Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, president of the Homestay Owners Association.

He added, “There is an urgent need to strengthen road and air connectivity to the Lahaul valley to give a fillip to the tourism industry. During winter, tourist arrival in the Lahaul valley remains low because of heavy snowfall in the region. Snowfall disrupts traffic movement to the Lahaul valley from Manali side for days.”

