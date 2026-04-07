LPG crisis deepens in Manali as domestic consumers face glitches in booking cylinders

There is a mandated 25-day waiting period but domestic LPG consumers are still struggling to book cylinders, while commercial users in Manali are facing a severe shortage, forcing the authorities concerned to implement a new booking-only system for hotels and dhabas.

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Local resident Atishaye said that he attempted to book a cylinder using the standard method but received a message stating that a confirmation ID will be provided within four hours to eligible consumers. However, even after waiting until the next day, no confirmation message arrived. When he visited the local gas agency, officials there told him that the confirmation would come automatically and the LPG cylinder delivery would depend on the available stock.

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Atishaye raised a critical question about how the 25-day waiting period was calculated. “The waiting period should be counted from the last booking date, not from the delivery date,” he argued, noting that it currently takes five to seven days to receive a cylinder after booking.

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Meanwhile, long queues of people carrying commercial cylinders were witnessed at delivery points in Manali. Restaurant and dhaba owners lamented that the LPG shortage had caused them significant financial losses.

The Food and Supply Department had prepared a plan to distribute gas supplies more effectively. Under the new rules, commercial cylinders would no longer be given without prior booking. Hotel and dhaba operators must now book their requirements online, after which the demand is uploaded on the company’s portal. However, only 60 per cent of the demanded cylinders would be supplied. If a hotel operator requested for 10 cylinders, only six would be provided. District Food and Supply Controller Shiv Ram said that all gas agency operators in the district had been instructed to implement the new system after meetings with agency representatives.

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Sources indicated that the crisis had been exacerbated due to hoarding and some influential individuals had stockpiled six to seven cylinders. Gas dealers appealed to the public not to panic or engage in hoarding, as such a behaviour only aggravated the problem. However, people were still visiting gas agency offices, only to return disappointed.