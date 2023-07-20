LPG leakage behind eatery explosion: Cops

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 19

LPG leakage was the reason behind an explosion at an eating joint in Middle Bazar near the Mall Road. This was confirmed by police officials during a press conference here today.

One person was killed in the incident, while 13 others were injured. The impact of the explosion was such that around six other shops were also damaged in the incident.

Five still under treatment Out of 13 persons injured in the incident, eight have been discharged, while five are still under treatment. —Sanjeev Gandhi, Shimla SP

Sanjeev Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, said, “Out of 13 persons injured in the incident, eight have been discharged, while five are still under treatment. As per a preliminary investigation, the explosion occurred due to LPG leakage. Forensic experts have collected samples from the spot. The eating joint was closed due to maintenance work and there were 5-6 persons inside it when the incident occurred.”

The SP said, “The police have registered a case under Sections 336, 337 and 304-A of the IPC. We have recorded the statements of those who have recovered from injuries and are collecting evidence. Further action will follow accordingly.”

“A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter. Anyone found at fault will have to face action. We are waiting for the forensic experts’ opinion to take further action. Instructions have been issued to various departments to inspect the area for its architectural strength and fire safety measures,” added Gandhi.

