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Home / Himachal Pradesh / LPG supply normal in Shimla, avoid panic booking: Himachal government

LPG supply normal in Shimla, avoid panic booking: Himachal government

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:35 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Taking note of the ongoing panic booking of LPG cylinders in the district, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs on Sunday appealed to people to refrain from the practice and only book cylinders as per actual requirement and consumption. Photo for representation
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Taking note of the ongoing panic booking of LPG cylinders in the district, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs on Sunday appealed to people to refrain from the practice and only book cylinders as per actual requirement and consumption.

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The department advised the people to refrain from visiting counters of LPG agencies for refill collection, besides urging them to cooperate with delivery staff and wait for doorstep delivery or delivery at notified focal points, as applicable.

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A spokesperson of the department stated that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders in Shimla district remains normal and on a par with the position prior to the West Asia crisis.

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“There is no shortage of domestic LPG in the district. However, it has been observed that due to panic booking by consumers, the demand has artificially increased, resulting in an unnecessary backlog. The consumers are booking LPG refills not based on their actual consumption, but as per their entitlement, which is adversely affecting the smooth and equitable distribution system,” he said.

The spokesperson reiterated that refill cylinders are not to be issued at agency counters. “LPG distribution is being carried out through doorstep delivery in urban areas. Similarly, in rural areas, supply is ensured as per the notified route chart and focal point delivery system, already in place,” he added.

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“Despite clear instructions, some consumers are still visiting LPG agency counters and insisting on on-the-spot issuance of cylinders. The practice is against the prescribed system and is also creating avoidable law and order situations on the agency premises,” he said.

The spokesperson said the district administration was closely monitoring the situation and all necessary measures were in place to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG to every consumer.

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