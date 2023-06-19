LS poll: BJP to post one worker for every 10 voters

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 18

The BJP, which is facing a tough contest in Himachal Pradesh, has started preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It plans to post one party worker after every 10 voters in the hill state and launch a massive campaign to identify and reach out every single beneficiary of the Central Government schemes across 7,400 organisational booths.

BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, while speaking to The Tribune on Friday, said that the party had prepared a programme to train one booth worker for every 10 voters. The micro management exercise entails training over five lakh BJP workers to mobilise the state’s nearly 55 lakh electorate.

“Our workers will go door to door with the message of development at the level of the community, families and individuals across all 7,400 booths. We plan to reach out to all beneficiaries of the nine years rule of the BJP’s rule at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Khanna said close on the heels of a BJP core committee meeting chaired by party national president JP Nadda in Hamirpur on June 12.

He said that the core committee had deliberated on the preparations for the General Elections and challenges. The BJP holds three (Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra) seats of the total four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Khanna said, “The BJP president’s message was to reach out to active voters and speak in one voice.” On whether former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur could be the party’s candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, he said the decision on candidate would be taken “when the time comes”. The party has performed well in Mandi district in the recent Assembly elections.

“There is no crisis of candidates in the BJP. In a cadre-based party, the organisation fights the elections. Our late Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was a party organising secretary. As far as candidates go, the Central Election Committee will take a decision when the time comes. Winnability will be the sole criterion,” said Khanna, admitting that discussions on Thakur’s name had taken place but the matter was preliminary.

About the challenges the party is facing given the defeat in the state elections, Khanna said that the party lost the Assembly poll a small margin of 0.09 per cent votes against four to six per cent conventional margin in the state. “The ruling Congress has begun to face anti-incumbency and it will be judged by the fulfilment of the ambitious promises it had made to people. The BJP will fight the Lok Sabha poll on five issues – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Central Government’s track record of delivering on promises in its nine-year rule, a vast trained network of booth workers and MPs’ report cards,” he added.

The Tribune had earlier reported that the BJP’s internal surveys had indicated a tough turf for the party on the Shimla, Mandi and Kangra seats.