LSD still not under control in Himachal

The lumpy skin disease (LSD) has not yet come under control. Cattle are still afflicted by the disease at Nahog village of Satog panchayat in Shimla district. The government needs to declare it as an epidemic and compensate families who have lost their cattle to the disease. — Kuldeep, Shimla

Inconvenience due to diversion of HRTC buses

The diversion of HRTC buses for the Prime Minister's rally in Bilaspur caused inconvenience to passengers in rural areas near Shimla. People kept waiting for the buses only to realise later that the buses had been sent to Bilaspur. — Kuldeep, Chopal

Garbage not being cleared regularly

Garbage is not being cleared regularly at the old bus stand in Shimla. It is either picked up late in the day or sometimes a day later. This is causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers at the bus stand. — Shubham, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#Lumpy Skin Disease #Shimla