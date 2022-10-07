LSD still not under control in Himachal

The lumpy skin disease (LSD) has not yet come under control. Cattle are still afflicted by the disease at Nahog village of Satog panchayat in Shimla district. The government needs to declare it as an epidemic and compensate families who have lost their cattle to the disease. — Kuldeep, Shimla
Inconvenience due to diversion of HRTC buses
The diversion of HRTC buses for the Prime Minister's rally in Bilaspur caused inconvenience to passengers in rural areas near Shimla. People kept waiting for the buses only to realise later that the buses had been sent to Bilaspur. — Kuldeep, Chopal
Garbage not being cleared regularly
Garbage is not being cleared regularly at the old bus stand in Shimla. It is either picked up late in the day or sometimes a day later. This is causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers at the bus stand. — Shubham, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy
Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...