Lt Abhimanyu Guleria is 3rd-gen Army officer

Nurpur, December 12
A third-generation Army officer, Kangra-native Lieut Abhimanyu Guleria (22) was commissioned in 2 Rajput Regiment after passing out from the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), Gaya.
His father Brig Vikram Guleria had served in the Agartala sector in Assam Rifles. Lt Abhimanyu opted for Infantry Regiment though he had the option to join Engineering Regiment owing to his technical background. His grandfather, Col SS Guleria (retd) was also commissioned in Rajput Regiment and had commanded its 23rd unit.
Lt Abhimanyu hails from Manoh Sihal village in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra. He completed his schooling from St. Mary’s School, Delhi Cantt. According to his family, his upbringing played a huge role in his decision to serve in the Army.
