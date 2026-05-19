Lt Gen Ahuja inspires students at Lawrence School, Sanawar

Emphasizing the values of leadership, integrity, and service to the nation, Lt Gen Puneet Ahuja, Chief of Staff, Western Command Headquarters, motivated students of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, during his visit to the institution today.

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The General Officer, who is also a member of the school’s governing body, toured the campus and inspected various facilities. He interacted with cadets of the NCC wing, praising their enthusiasm, discipline and commitment and exhorted them to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to achieving excellence in their chosen fields.

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A special assembly was organised in the iconic School Chapel, where Lt Gen Ahuja addressed students. He encouraged them to identify their true calling in life and pursue it with determination, discipline and perseverance.

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School Headmaster Ruchi Pradhan Datta felicitated Lt Gen Ahuja. Expressing his gratitude during the vote of thanks, the Headmaster said, “The visit of the General Officer will go a long way in instilling a strong sense of patriotism and love for the uniform among our students, motivating them to join the armed forces and serve the nation with pride and dedication.”

The visit was a memorable and inspiring experience for both the students and faculty of Sanawar.