Lt Gen Ranjit Singh, Vice Admiral Vatsayan honoured

The city celebrated with pride as President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) on Lt Gen Ranjit Singh and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) on Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan at the Investiture Ceremony held at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi, today.

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Lt Gen Ranjit Singh and Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan are natives of Hira Nagar Colony in the town.

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Lt Gen Ranjit Singh is the son of Lt Col Kishan Singh and the grandson of Havildar Thakur Munshi Ram. He represents the third generation of his family to serve as an Army officer and is the second member of the family to receive the prestigious AVSM. Earlier, his uncle, Col Rampal Singh, was conferred the AVSM by then President Dr Neelam Sanjiva Reddy.

Commissioned into the Indian Army after joining the National Defence Academy in 1986 and passing out from the Indian Military Academy in 1989, Lt Gen Ranjit Singh has carried forward his family's proud military legacy. He was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery and served with the 11 Field Regiment (Zojila), now known as the 11 Medium Regiment, which he later commanded. In 2015, he also commanded an Artillery Brigade in Kargil.

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During his distinguished career, Lt Gen Ranjit Singh has held several key appointments in India and abroad and has been awarded three Army Commendation Cards. He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in 2024 and is currently posted at Army Headquarters in New Delhi.

Family members expressed pride in his achievement. His uncle, RS Kanwar, said Ranjit Singh had brought immense honour not only to the family but also to the district and the state. His brother, Rajender Kumar, said, “Ranjit has reached one of the highest ranks in the Army, and the AVSM adds another feather to his cap.”

Speaking to The Tribune, Lt Gen Ranjit Singh attributed his success to the unwavering support of his family and his commitment to hard work. He said the blessings of his parents and elders had guided him throughout his journey.

Lt Gen Ranjit Singh's wife, Yogita, and their two daughters were also present at Ganatantra Mandap to witness the ceremony.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, currently the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, is the son of Squadron Leader Jagdish Chand Vatsayan.