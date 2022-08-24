Lumpy skin disease claims 290 head of cattle in Himachal Pradesh; vaccination drive under way

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 23

As many as 290 head of cattle, which is a mortality rate of 1.9 per cent, have died out of the 15,172 animals that were affected by lumpy skin disease in the state till the time this report was filed. Una has been the most affected where the infection has killed 105 head of cattle. As many as 67 cases were reported from across the state today.

“The disease has witnessed a spurt in the past three days. Cases have been detected in nine of the 12 districts. As many as 2,544 head of cattle have recovered but 12,271 are still sick,” Dr Arun Sirkeck, Deputy Director, Epidemiology lab at Shimla, said.

To check the spread of the disease, the Animal Husbandry Department has initiated a vaccination campaign. “A total of 33,817 head of cattle were vaccinated till Monday evening. If the department detects an animal infected with the disease, all cattle within its 5-km radius are vaccinated,” added Sirkeck.

The department experts said the number of affected cattle might increase in the next few days since they were being administer attenuated vaccine — where weakened live germs were injected. Similar spurt in number of cases of the infection have been registered in the district where the vaccination have been administered recently.

Niru Shabnam, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Sirmaur, advised farmers to carry out fumigation to keep away ticks and mites. “The infection is viral disease and it is being transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies, mosquitoes and ticks,” he said.

In Simarur district, warmer areas such as Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib have reported more cases. In the neighbouring Solan district, the disease has spread to 25 villages.

Inadequate veterinary doctors in Sirmaur