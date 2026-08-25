Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak in Solan: 30 animals infected, 3 deaths reported

Cases of the fatal Lumpy Skin Disease have once again surfaced among the livestock in Solan district with 30 animals across the Nalagarh and Kunihar areas of the district being afflicted with this contagious disease.

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Following the detection of these cases, the Animal Husbandry Department has intensified surveillance and containment measures. Three livestock deaths have been reported, including two in Kunihar and one in Barotiwala, prompting officials to step up surveillance and containment measures.

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Dr Vivek Lamba, Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Department, Solan, said, “Precautions like isolating the disease-ridden animals are being exercised in Solan district, where the movement of livestock from border areas adjacent to Punjab and Haryana enhances the probability of this disease. Surveillance has been stepped up in affected areas alongside vaccination drives and measures to contain its spread. As many as 50,000 animals have already been vaccinated. It takes a fortnight to built immunity once a cow or buffalo is vaccinated.”

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The department has procured 90,500 vaccine doses to combat the virus in the district. Instructions have been issued to immediately vaccinate livestock in the affected regions. The department's priority is to isolate infected animals from healthy ones in a timely manner and halt the spread of the infection.

The Animal Husbandry Department has urged livestock owners to exercise due caution. Owners have been advised to immediately isolate any animal showing symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease and inform the department as timely isolation of the infected animals can reduce the risk of spreading the disease further.

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Monitoring of livestock movement in border areas is also being conducted as a precaution. As Lumpy Skin Disease spreads among animals, owners have been asked to monitor their livestock regularly. Specific instructions have been issued to keep a close watch on the movement and health of animals, particularly in border areas. The department has appealed to livestock owners to contact a veterinarian or departmental officials immediately if symptoms appear, rather than attempting self-treatment.

All hospitals have been equipped with the vaccine. In a bid to keep an eye on its status, daily monitoring and reporting about vaccination and disease-inflicted animals is being undertaken at the district and state levels.

Allaying fears about consumption of milk from affected animals, Dr Lamba informed that, “Boiling the milk kills the vector and the milk can be consumed. The lactation capacity of an animal is, however, sizably reduced after the cattle develops the disease.”