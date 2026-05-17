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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 'Lungdu' - Himachal's treasure of health, heritage & livelihood

'Lungdu' - Himachal's treasure of health, heritage & livelihood

From the lap of Dhauladhars to dining plate

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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Lungdu, a wild green that thrives in the valleys and mist-laden forests of the Dhauladhar ranges.
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The summer months in Himachal Pradesh bring with them a cherished gift from nature — ‘Lungdu’, a wild green that thrives in the pristine valleys and mist-laden forests of the Dhauladhar ranges.

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More than a seasonal delicacy, this humble plant has long been woven into the cultural, nutritional and economic fabric of the hill communities. Known in various regions as ‘Lingad’ or ‘Khasrod’, ‘Lungdu’ is available from April to September. It is valued for its rich nutritional profile of Vitamin A, B-Complex, iron, folic acid and fibre. Though mildly astringent in its raw form, its flavour transforms beautifully when boiled, making it a beloved ingredient in both curries and pickles in Himachal Pradesh.

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The plant grows abundantly in Dhauladhar mountains, especially in the Dhar-Kandi belt of the Shahpur region in Kangra district and in high-altitude settlements around Dharamsala, Palampur, Baijnath and Barot-Bhangal. For many families, gathering ‘Lungdu’ is both tradition and livelihood. Women like Kanta Devi and Gudo Devi, both resident of Boh village recount arduous pre-dawn climbs to forests, often returning with 10 kg to 15 kg that they sell in local markets, a practice once rooted in barter, now an important source of income.

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With rising awareness of its medicinal benefits, demand for ‘Lungdu’ has surged in rural and urban areas. Its dishes, especially ‘Lungdu ka Madra’, are now finding a pride of place in Kangri Dham and festive gatherings. Pickles prepared by local self-help groups are also becoming popular. Growing wild yet nurturing entire communities, ‘Lungdu’ stands today as a symbol of Himachal’s heritage, an enduring blend of taste, health, culture and resilience.

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