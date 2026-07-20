Lurking danger: Sewage in Parwanoo’s Sukhna nullah contaminating Kaushalya & Ghaggar

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had more than seven years ago directed the Jal Shakti Department to eliminate the discharge of untreated sewage into the Sukhna nullah in Parwanoo but the latter had accomplished the task only partially. It was a time-bound assignment but the half-hearted approach of the department failed to bring about any appreciable improvement in the water quality of the Sukhna nullah as was evident from its performance data report furnished before the NGT from time to time. The Sukhna nullah is a tributary of the Kaushalya river and a sub-tributary of the Ghaggar river. It is a non-perennial intermittent nullah flowing through Parwanoo, Kalka and Pinjore before meeting with the Ghaggar in Panchkula. The nullah navigates a stretch of about 2.4 km in Himachal Pradesh before entering Haryana at Kalka town.

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Haryana officials had raised concern over the deteriorating quality of the Sukhna nullah at the inter-state meetings on several occasions as this neighbouring state draws drinking water from the Ghaggar. The contamination of water with sewage has been an oft-repeated complaint, prompting the NGT to direct Himachal Pradesh to address the problem of untreated sewage discharge into this water body.

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However, precious little has been done to improve the quality of the Sukhna nullah water at Parwanoo in the past several years. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has classified it under priority-III, where the key criteria of biological oxygen demand (BOD) has been found between 10.1 mg/l and 20.0 mg/l. As per the norms, if the BOD exceeds 3.0 mg/l, a river is identified as polluted.

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The BOD is a crucial water quality indicator that measures the amount of dissolved oxygen microorganisms needed to decompose organic waste in water and is primarily used to gauge the level of organic pollution in rivers.

The gravity of the problem can be gauged from the fact that drains from Sector 4 covering residential colonies of Parwanoo and the Samtel nullah, which originates from Sector I, merges with this nullah.

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The Jal Shakti Department had in 2018 formulated an elaborate plan to set up two sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Parwanoo by dividing the town into two zones but it failed to execute it in a timely manner.

The STP set up for Zone 1 has been consistently found noncompliant with concentration parameters — BOD, chemical oxygen demand, total nitrogen, total suspended solids, besides faecal coliform, as per the prescribed norms. Still worse, the STP set up for Zone II has failed to initiate operations, after its commissioning was delayed. It has not been able to effectively address the concerns of the officials of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB).

The second STP is oddly located in the close proximity of the Kaushalya, making the SPCB officials concerned. The Jal Shakti Department staff was asked to take protective measures to avert even accidental discharge of sewage into the Kaushalya. Their concern stems from the fact that in several lab analysis, the total coliform in the downstream of the Kaushalya has been found much higher than the standards set by the CPCB. Consequent to this, its consent to operate was put on hold with officials directing the Jal Shakti Department to execute key measures like the construction of a proper protection wall around the STP.

The gravity of water pollution in Parwanoo town extends beyond sewage. At present, there is no common effluent treatment plant for industrial waste, which is treated in captive effluent treatment plants of individual industries. Cases of reckless dumping of industrial waste into nullahs are reported every now and then.

An action plan for the rejuvenation of the Sukhna nullah formulated by the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board in April 2018 had noted that the water body carried minimal flow during the lean season and many a time became completely dry or carried only sewage discharge. In view of this adverse situation, a proposal for setting up two STPs of one million litres per day capacity were proposed to be commissioned to treat the sewage generated in Parwanoo town while channelling all sewage and waste water currently flowing as untreated or partially treated into the Sukhna nullah. The STPs were to ensure tertiary treatment to ensure an optimal treatment of sewage.

Of 3,500 households, only 1,867 have been connected to an STP commissioned years ago in Zone 1. As much as 1.5 MLD sewage is generated in Parwanoo. The Jal Shakti Department is expected to connect the remaining households by August end, as per its latest declaration before the NGT.

The CPCB executes the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme in association with State Pollution Control Boards/ Pollution Control Committees for assessing the water quality of aquatic resources in the country. The Sukhna nullah has been brought under its ambit.