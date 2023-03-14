Machinery deployed for illegal mining in Chakki rivulet seized

Our Correspondent

Nurput, MARCH 13

In a pre-dawn crackdown on illegal mining in inter-state Chakki rivulet in Nurpur, Nurpur district police today seized 3 JCBs and 7 tippers engaged allegedly in illegal mining in Khanni, Maira and Batrah villages.

As per information, the machinery had been engaged by owners of stone crushers. It was extracting minerals for use as a raw material in their units. The night operation was being carried out by the mining mafia which also supplied illegally extracted raw material to the stone crushers in the neigbhouring Punjab.

The use of banned heavy machinery in the night hours had not only polluted the environment and depleted underground water resource but it was also causing huge loss to the state exchequer.

SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan said that the police had geared up its machinery to tighten noose on the mining mafia engaged in illegal and unscientific mining in rivers in the police district. He said that following a tip-off, police conducted a joint raid along with narcotics police cell in the Chakki rivulet area early this morning and seized this machinery which would be released only by the judicial court.

He said that since January this year, the police had challaned 149 vehicles and recovered Rs 10.89 lakh fine from the offenders and also seized 29 vehicles being used for illegal mining.

“In future the police have decided to recommend cancellation of registration certificates (RCs) of the vehicles, including JCBs and poclains, if these are found engaged in illegal mining,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hoshiar Singh, Kangra district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), alleged that the illegal mining had led to the collapse of inter-state railway bridge at Kandwal in Nurpur in August last year and also exposed some pillars of the Chakki bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway-154. He appealed to the government to declare Chakki rivulet area as a no-mining zone so that ecology of the area could be saved and depletion of the water table prevented.

