Machines at Nadaun hospital out of order

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 3

The Civil Hospital at Nadaun was found in a bad condition during an inspection recently.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr RK Agnihotri observed that several machines were out of order.

Mediapersons accompanying the CMO were taken by surprise as an oximeter plugged to a patient’s finger was found to be inoperative. When the CMO asked for the ECG machine, the staff told him that one ECG machine was out of order while the new one was yet to be unboxed. The staff further told the CMO that they did not know how to operate the new ECG machine that was given to the hospital months ago.

A visitor to the hospital, Ramesh Kumar, alleged that the hospital staff sends patients to private laboratories for ECG.

An incident of alleged misbehaviour with the mother of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, at the Nadaun hospital had come to light recently.

Dr Agnihotri said, “A mess was observed at the Civil Hospital, Nadaun. I will submit the inspection report to the government and seek disciplinary action,” he added.