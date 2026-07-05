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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Mad’ stray dog attacks 15 people in Himachal's Paprola, sparks panic

‘Mad’ stray dog attacks 15 people in Himachal's Paprola, sparks panic

Residents allege unavailability of anti-rabies vaccines at Baijnath Civil Hospital, forcing victims to buy doses privately, as authorities launch efforts to capture the stray canine

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Ravinder Sood
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 02:55 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped the area after a stray dog — suspected to be rabid — reportedly attacked 15 people in different parts of Paprola town and the Uttrala Road area on Saturday.

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The injured were rushed to the Baijnath Civil Hospital for treatment and anti-rabies vaccination. However, according to area residents, the hospital did not have anti-rabies vaccine in stock at the time, forcing several victims to purchase it from private medical stores, causing further inconvenience and financial burden.

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Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said efforts were underway to locate and capture the animal, and local authorities were monitoring the situation closely.

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Residents have been advised to report any sightings of the aggressive dog to the local administration immediately.

Residents claimed that the suspected rabid dog had attacked other stray dogs and livestock, raising fears of the spread of rabies in the area. They demanded immediate intervention by the Health Department and the Municipal Council to ensure the availability of anti-rabies vaccines at government hospitals and to launch an urgent operation to capture the dog.

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The incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of stray dogs in the town. Locals have urged the authorities to take swift and effective measures to prevent similar incidents in future, and to strengthen stray animal management in the region.

Health officials have advised that anyone bitten or scratched by the dog to immediately wash the wounds thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes and seek medical help in the nearby hospitals without delay, as timely post-exposure treatment is critical in preventing rabies.

Former Baijnath Municipal Council Vice-President Mukesh Sharma said efforts were underway to capture the dog, but it had not been caught till late evening.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid venturing out alone where possible, and exercise caution until the animal was safely captured.

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