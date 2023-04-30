Magisterial probe into raft capsizing in Kullu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 29

Kullu Additional District Magistrate Prashant Sirkek has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident of a raft capsizing in the Beas in Kullu district on Friday.

Sirkek said Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla would investigate the incident to ascertain the reasons behind it and would submit a detailed investigation report within 15 days. The order added, “Action should be taken against anyone found guilty of having violated the prescribed norms.”

Yesterday, one person was killed after a raft full of tourists overturned in the Beas while six others were rescued.

A woman was admitted to the Regional Hospital in Kullu, where she was discharged shortly after she was given first aid.