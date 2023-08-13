Magisterial probe ordered into Churah mishap

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 12

District Magistrate (DM) Apoorv Devgan today ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident in which seven persons, including six policemen, were killed and four others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a river in Chamba district yesterday. Eleven persons, including nine policemen, were travelling in the vehicle when the accident occurred near the Tarwai bridge on the Tissa-Bairagarh road in Churah subdivision of the district

The DM said that a committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of the SDM, Tissa, to investigate the accident. The committee comprised an Assistant Engineer of the PWD and the in-charge of Tissa police station. It would submit its report within seven days.

