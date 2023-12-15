Maha Naati to be key attraction of Winter Carnival

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

With tourists beginning to throng the city, the district administration has decided to hold the Shimla Winter Carnival from December 25 to 31.

Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the carnival. “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the carnival on December 25. Maha Naati by a large number of women will be the main attraction,” he said.

The state capital sees the highest arrival of tourists within the one week around Christmas-New Year. The district administration has made arrangements for performances by local artistes from all over the state so as to give the tourists a glimpse into the rich culture and performing arts of Himachal. All the local artistes from 12 districts will take part in a cultural parade, showcasing Himachal’s culture and dresses.

Apart from cultural performances on the Ridge, musical evening will be organised at the Gaiety Theatre with special Sufi and Qawalli evenings. Cuisine from different parts of Himachal will also be made available.

