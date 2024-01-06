‘Maha nati’ remains centre of attraction at Manali carnival

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 5

A ‘maha nati’ performed by over 1,300 women of 122 Mahila Mandals from the right bank region at the Mall Road remained the center of attraction for locals and tourists alike during the fourth day of the Winter Carnival at Manali today. A message of women empowerment and promotion of ancient culture was given through the performance. Cabinet minister Yadvinder Goma and Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur were among those present.

The cultural extravaganza continued at the Manu Rangshala, an open air auditorium. Various cultural programmes and competitions were held throughout the day. There were performances by artistes from across the country. Folk dance performances by various groups presented a glimpse of their traditional culture. Classical dance presentations by various artistes were lauded by the audience. A fashion show in traditional dresses by Mahila Mandals won accolades from spectators. A tug-of-war competition was also held, among other competitions.

The festivities have been able to attract a large number of tourists to Manali even during the otherwise lean season. Ramesh, a visitor from Delhi, said he had prolonged his stay in Manali only to watch the festivities.

