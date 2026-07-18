For centuries the traditional Thoda sport emulating the warrior’s spirit has been part of key festivities in Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla districts. This heritage sport has kept alive a culture that is believed to be associated with the Mahabharata era and had been passed on by one generation to another through young enthusiasts who take pride in manoeuvring its various tactics on the ground.

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Beyond traditional significance, this momentous sport provides a sense of belonging and historical continuity across diverse communities. It keeps communities connected, honouring bravery and brotherhood. It is also an attempt to make the younger generation aware of the rich cultural heritage of their ancestors while also encouraging them to follow and preserve it. In the absence of adequate encouragement, this traditional sport faces the threat of fading into history.

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This age-old martial art exhibiting one’s prowess in archery comes alive in the annual Shoolini fair held in the last week of June every year. An amalgamation of ancient mythological tradition, music and archery, this sport preserves the artistic expression of the warriors. The sport celebrating historical combatants has its origin in Mahabharata when traditional battles between the Kauravas and the Pandavas were fought with bows and arrows. It derives its name from a round piece of wood affixed to a wooden arrow used to hit the opponent to blunt its attack, thus reflecting the harmonious expression of martial art.

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After calling upon the local deity on the Thodo ground, which gets its name from this sport, this customary event is held on the second day of the annual Shoolini fair in Solan in the last week of June.

In addition to important fairs and celebrations, it is also played during events like Baisakhi in Sirmaur, Solan and Shimla districts. The Rajpur and Khasha clans of the area are thought to have historically engaged in it as a way to emulate their power and spiritual heritage.

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This ancient sport of archery, which showcases the combatant spirit, is played between Saatha-Pasha (Kauravas and Pandavas) teams as it is believed to be associated with them. A designated area is drawn up where both teams, attired in traditional robes, endeavour to outperform each other in the mock battle while being separated by 10 metres. Though traditionally 500 people participated in the sport comprising players and the crowd, the number usually now stands at 30. The sport is played with bows and arrows and each team aims to hit the opponent’s leg beneath the knee. A hit on any other area of the body leads to the loss of a point. The defending team makes the use of agile dance movements to avoid the arrow hit while using tactics like sidestepping and leg kicking amid a cheering crowd that keeps the players motivated. Traditional music played on dhol enacts a war scenario that steers the movement of this sport.