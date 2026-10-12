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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Maharaja Agrasen’s principles still relevant today: Governor

Maharaja Agrasen’s principles still relevant today: Governor

Says Maharaja Agrasen’s principle still relevant today

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Ambika Sharma
Solan, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta pays respect to Maharaja Agrasen in Solan on Sunday.
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Governor Kavinder Gupta today called upon the people to follow the ideals of Maharaja Agrasen by linking economic prosperity with social service, compassion and collective responsibility.

Addressing gathering at the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti celebrations organised by the Agarwal Sabha, Solan, the Governor said the true strength of society lies not only in economic growth but also in caring for others, helping one another and working for the public welfare.

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Highlighting Maharaja Agrasen’s principle the Governor said it teaches the importance of collective support, where everyone contributes according to their ability. He said this principle was still relevant today, whether it was helping needy students with education, supporting poor families with medical expenses, creating skill development and employment opportunities for youth, or assisting disadvantaged families.

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He appreciated the Agarwal Sabha, Solan, for its nearly 80 years of service in education, social welfare, religious activities and community development. He said a community’s real strength lies in its contribution to the welfare of society.

Emphasising on the importance of youth, Gupta said young people should be encouraged to become responsible, self-reliant and caring citizens. He urged them to become job creators rather than only job seekers and to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and solutions to social problems.

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He also called upon the Agarwal Sabha to expand its work in education, healthcare, skill development, youth guidance, women’s empowerment and support for the needy people.

“Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is not just an occasion to remember a great leader but also an opportunity to remind people of their social responsibilities,” he said, while urging everyone to make three commitments — to serve society along with achieving prosperity, to fulfil social responsibilities along with personal success, and to promote social harmony while respecting individual and community identities.

Former minister Dr Rajeev Bindal welcomed the Governor and appreciated contributions of the Agarwal community towards social welfare.

Dinesh Garg, president, Agarwal Sabha, Solan, honoured the Governor. Garg apprised Gupta of various social activities undertaken by the sabha.

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