Maharashtra beat HP 6-0 in women football

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 27

The Railways beat Andaman Nicobar 23-0 in the National Women Football Championship (Pool-F) here today.

The forward players of the Railways team used every opportunity to score a goal and Andaman could withstand the attack, losing the match 23-0. Anju Tamang and Yumnam Kamala Devi of the Railways scored five goals each for the team while Sanju scored four goals.

In another match, Maharashtra defeated Himachal Pradesh 6-0. The Himachal defenders could stop Maharashtra strikers only for 34 minutes when Aishwarya Jagtap scored the first goal. Maharashtra scored five more goals in the second half of the match and emerged victorious.

Five teams from Himachal, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Maharashtra and the Railways participated in the championship that concluded today.

