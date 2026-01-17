DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 'Maharashtra has quit them': BJP's BMC victory has personal significance for Kangana Ranaut after 2020 demolition

‘Maharashtra has quit them’: BJP’s BMC victory has personal significance for Kangana Ranaut after 2020 demolition

The outcome also holds personal significance for the actor-turned-politician. In 2020, the BMC, then controlled by the undivided Shiv Sena, had demolished a portion of Ranaut’s Mumbai office

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:37 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has congratulated her party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the BJP registered a major victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, ending the long-standing dominance of the Shiv Sena in India’s richest civic body.

Calling the result a “historic win,” Ranaut told NDTV, “I am absolutely thrilled with the BJP's landslide victory in the Maharashtra BMC election. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, and the entire BJP family of Maharashtra for this incredible saffron sweep all the way.”

The outcome also holds personal significance for the actor-turned-politician. In 2020, the BMC, then controlled by the undivided Shiv Sena, had demolished a portion of Ranaut’s Mumbai office. The Bombay High Court later termed the action “nothing but malice in law".

Referring to that episode, Ranaut said, “And for those who abused me, demolished my house, called me names, threatened me to leave Maharashtra, today Maharashtra has quit them.” She added, “I am glad such women-haters, bullies, and nepotism mafia are being shown their right place by the janta janardan".

