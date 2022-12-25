Maharashtra tourist falls while paragliding, dies

Our Correspondent

KULLU, DECEMBER 24

One tourist was killed as his harness broke loose during tandem paragliding and he fell from a height of about 500 feet at Devgarh near Dobhi in Manali subdivision of this district today.

According to the information, the victim and his friends went for paragliding and the victim fell down as the harness suffered damage and he died on the spot. The pilot was, however, able to land safely.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that the deceased has been identified as Suraj Sanjay Shah (30) of Maharashtra. A case of negligence has been registered under Sections 304A and 336 of IPC against the pilot.

Three persons have lost their lives this year during paragliding mishaps. One tourist from Ambala and a pilot from Raison village of this district were killed as their paraglider crashed near the take-off point at Falayn village in Raison in Manali subdivision of this district on June 15.