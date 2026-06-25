DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mahesh Dixit to replace Himachal cadre IPS Tapan Deka as Intelligence Bureau chief

Mahesh Dixit to replace Himachal cadre IPS Tapan Deka as Intelligence Bureau chief

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared Dixit’s appointment

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:34 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photos of IPS Mahesh Dixit and Himachal cadre IPS Tapan Deka.
Advertisement

Mahesh Dixit, a 1993-batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been named the new chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Advertisement

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared his appointment.

Advertisement

Mahesh Dixit is currently Special Director in the IB.

Advertisement

He will replace Himachal Pradesh cadre officer Tapan Deka who has been serving as the IB director since 2022 and whose extension of term ends on June 30.

Dixit has been chief of the IB’s Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Srinagar.

Advertisement

He is a seasoned Jammu and Kashmir hand and has also overseen Leh.

Dixit contributed immensely to the maintenance of peace and law and order in the aftermath of the August 2019 Government move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts