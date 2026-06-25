Mahesh Dixit to replace Himachal cadre IPS Tapan Deka as Intelligence Bureau chief

Mahesh Dixit, a 1993-batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been named the new chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared his appointment.

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Mahesh Dixit is currently Special Director in the IB.

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He will replace Himachal Pradesh cadre officer Tapan Deka who has been serving as the IB director since 2022 and whose extension of term ends on June 30.

Dixit has been chief of the IB’s Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Srinagar.

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He is a seasoned Jammu and Kashmir hand and has also overseen Leh.

Dixit contributed immensely to the maintenance of peace and law and order in the aftermath of the August 2019 Government move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.