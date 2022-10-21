Maheshwar, Dhawala among 6 BJP candidates

Shimla, October 20
The BJP announced the remaining six candidates for the Assembly elections today. It had released the list of 62 candidates yesterday.
Former minister Ramesh Dhawala has been shifted from Jwalamukhi to Dehra and Dhumal loyalist Ravinder Singh Ravi, a five-time MLA, has been given ticket from Jwalamukhi.
Former Himachal BJP president Maheshwar Singh has been fielded from the Kullu seat. He had been Kullu MLA thrice earlier.
Ram Kumar will again challenge Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri from Haroli. Former ABVP state president Kaul Negi, a new young face, will be the candidate from the Rampur constituency, home town of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and a traditional Congress stronghold.
The BJP gave ticket to Maya Sharma, wife of former president of BJP Kisan Morcha Rakesh Babli, from Barsar.
