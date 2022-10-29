Maheshwar Singh relents, not to contest poll from Kullu Sadar

Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, October 28
Former MP Maheshwar Singh decided to withdraw his nomination from the Kullu Sadar constituency after holding discussions with his supporters here today. He briefed his supporters about the meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda, central leader Mangal Pandey and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla yesterday.
The party had withdrawn his ticket for his failure to bring around his rebel son Hiteshwar Singh, who had filed papers as an Independent candidate from the Banjar seat against BJP candidate Surender Shourie.
Maheshwar said that in the meeting with his supporters, it was decided that he would not contest election and would withdraw his nomination.
He said that he had not been assured of any party post and he just wanted due recognition and respect. He added that he told Nadda that if his supporters were ignored, it would not bode well for the party.
He said, “It is my last election but I will keep on pursuing pending development works in the constituency. Even the party leadership has assured me that pending development works in Kullu will be taken up on priority.” He added that he would canvass for BJP candidate Narotam Singh in Kullu Sadar.
However, his rebel son Hiteshwar Singh is still adamant on contesting as an Independent candidate from the Banjar seat against the BJP candidate. BJP vice-president Ram Singh is also contesting as an Independent candidate from the seat. Sitting Anni MLA Kishori Lal had also filed nomination as an Independent candidate after the party gave ticket to Lokender Kumar, who was CPI candidate in the 2017 elections.
