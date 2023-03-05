Mahila Cong workers protest LPG price hike

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 4

Mahila Congress workers held a protest here today against the recent hike in the prices of LPG cylinders. The protesters carrying placards of LPG cylinder raised slogans against the Union Government.

The Mahila Congress workers said that the Union Government had increased the rates of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 and commercial cylinders by about Rs 350. The increase in the LPG prices would hit the middle class and poor people, they added.

They alleged that many people in rural areas of the state were giving up LPG connections due to their high cost.