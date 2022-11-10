Mahila Congress workers click selfie with FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 10

In what the ruling BJP touted as a shot in its arm on Himachal Pradesh election eve, a group of Mahila Congress workers gathered outside Shimla Club here not only accosted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was passing by them in a vehicle today but also clicked selfies with her.

When Sitharaman’s convoy was crossing the Shimla Club in the state capital after she had addressed the Press, some Mahila Congress workers spotted her in the vehicle and waved at her.

The FM stopped her convoy, got down from the vehicle and engaged the women workers of the opposition Congress.

The Mahila Congress workers then posed for selfies with the FM, who was earlier stopped by some girls of Chalet Day school when the minister was on her way to the conference at a hotel on the Mall Road.

BJP Himachal media in charge Karan Nanda said Mahila Congress workers “were very enthused at the selfie with the FM”.

Sitharaman was in Shimla on the last day of the campaign in the state.