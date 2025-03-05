Mahila, yuvak mandals to be paid for conserving forest cover: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed officials concerned to involve mahila mandals and yuvak mandals, self-help groups and panchayats to enhance and conserve the forest cover in the state and they would be compensated for it.

Sukhu, while reviewing various schemes and projects of the Forest Department here, said that they would be suitably compensated for their services and the state government had allocated Rs 100 crore for the purpose. Additionally, they would be encouraged by offering incentives after five years depending upon the survival rate of the saplings, he added.

He said that appointment letters to 203 newly selected van mitras, including 55 per cent women, would be issued shortly. He directed the Forest Department to design an orientation programme for van mitras to make them understand their roles and responsibilities, which would commence in the first week of May. The government would also provide uniform and other accessories worth Rs 6,000 each to the van mitras, he added

The Chief Minister directed them to plant 60 per cent fruit trees and high value fodder species in the forest area to stop wild animals there and avoid damage caused by them to the crops of the farmers. He instructed the department to focus on its core responsibilities of afforestation and assured it of adequate staff and all possible assistance.

Sukhu directed the Forest Department to involve private entrepreneurs to enhance the forest cover. He said that the department would provide technical support to such entities. He asked the department to evolve a mechanism for monitoring the survival of plants. “The state government is committed to conserving and protecting the environment and in the past two years, numerous steps have been taken in this regard,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was promoting eco-tourism to generate employment and self-employment for local people. He added that in the first phase, the department had activated eight eco-tourism sites and within next two weeks, 78 more sites would be made functional.

Sukhu also reviewed the development and construction work for the international zoological park at Bankhandi in Kangra district. He directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on the project and formulate the standard operating procedures (SoPs) for adequate staffing at the park. He also stressed the construction of a planetarium in the park and other facilities for tourists.

Chief Minister’s Principal Adviser (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant, Chief Minister’s Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sameer Rastogi and other senior officers of the Forest Department also attended the meeting.