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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Main supplier held in 5.5-kg poppy husk case

Main supplier held in 5.5-kg poppy husk case

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:33 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered and an investigation initiated.
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Continuing its crackdown on illicit drug trafficking networks, the district police have arrested the alleged main supplier of a 5.5-kg poppy husk consignment from Kullu.

The accused has been identified as Bahadur Singh, alias Rinku (36), a resident of Ani in Kullu district.

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Providing the information, Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said the district police had arrested Pinku Ram (41) with around 5.5 kg of poppy husk near Rampur on the Sainj-Luhri road on July 30. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered and an investigation initiated.

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“During the investigation, police established backward linkages and interrogated Pinku Ram. The investigation revealed that he had procured the contraband from Bahadur Singh. Police also found the involvement of Bitu Ram (31), a resident of Ani, who had sent money to Bahadur Singh for the purchase of the contraband. Bitu Ram was arrested on August 4,” he said.

“Further investigation revealed that Bahadur Singh was the main supplier of the consignment. He had provided the poppy husk to Pinku Ram and received funds for the purchase of the drug through co-accused Bitu Ram,” the SSP said.

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He said a police team was subsequently sent to Ani, where Bahadur Singh was arrested.

The SSP said further investigation was under way and the involvement of more persons in the drug trafficking network was being established.

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