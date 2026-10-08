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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Maintain winning spirit, but don’t get disappointed by defeat, says Bittu at Hamirpur school

Maintain winning spirit, but don’t get disappointed by defeat, says Bittu at Hamirpur school

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Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:49 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to CM, inaugurates district-level U-19 athletics meet at Government Model Senior Secondary School.
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Sportspersons should work hard with a winning spirit but if they encounter defeat, they should not get disheartened and instead, should strive even harder for success, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while inaugurating the district-level Under-19 athletics meet for boys and girls at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Hamirpur on Tuesday.

Bittu said that the cycle of victory and defeat was a constant feature of both sports competitions and everyday life. “One experiences success at one time and faces failure at the other. Therefore, the Chief Minister has prioritised the development of sports infrastructure and a provision of modern facilities for athletes in the state. The Chief Minister has increased the daily diet allowance of school athletes and introduced provisions of higher-class rail and air travel, whenever necessary, for participation in national-level competitions. Substantial cash rewards to the tune to crores of rupees are being given to the medal winners of international competitions,” he added.

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Bittu said that, acknowledging public sentiment, the Chief Minister had established a co-educational senior secondary school under the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at a girls’ school in Hamirpur. This initiative offered students the choice of pursuing education either under the CBSE or the HP Board of School Education in the town itself. This decision would also benefit local traders, he added. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the initiative.

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Poonam Chauhan, principal of the school, and ADPEO Rajendra Sharma provided detailed information about the competition while students presented cultural performances.

APMC Chairman Ajay Sharma, Block Congress president Sunil Kumar, senior Congress leaders Rajesh Chaudhary, Rajesh Anand, Rakesh Rani, Purushottam Kalia, RC Dogra, District Child Welfare Committee member Ashwani Lambardar, Rogi Kalyan Samiti members Manoj Sharma, Dr Shashi Sharma, Shashi Mohammad, Rakesh Sharma and Nishant Sharma were present on the occasion.

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