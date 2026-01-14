Maj Gen Chandel urged to extend support to parks built in memory of martyrs

Representatives of social organisation INSAFF urged Major General Anil Chandel to extend support, especially by contributing war trophies and other items, to nature parks, shaheed memorials and forest gardens being developed after the names of martyrs near Palampur.

The delegation was led by former Palampur MLA and president of INSAFF Praveen Kumar, general secretary SC Gharia, secretary Dheeraj Thakur and board of directors members Col KK Sharma and Col Suresh Gautam.

Maj Gen Chandel was briefed in about the activities and objectives of the organisation. On the proposal of INSAFF, the Forest Department, along with the Public Works and Jal Shakti departments, was developing three memorial parks in Palampur. A nature park (van vihar) was being constructed at Bindravan in Ward No. 7 of the Palampur Municipal Corporation in the memory of Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt Vikram Batra. Another forest garden memorial was being built near Chamunda Nandikeshwar Dham at Dadh village, the ancestral village of Major Somnath Sharma, India’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Praveen said that Capt Vikram Batra Nature Park was being built with the support of the state and Central governments, with special assistance from former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and Jai Ram Thakur. The memorial to Major Somnath Sharma was being constructed with the help of the MP Local Area Development Fund of former MP Kishan Kapoor and present MP Rajiv Bhardwaj.

Similarly, nature parks were under construction at Baba Anant Ram complex at Lahla in the memory of soldiers, who had attained martyrdom during the 1962 China war, 1971 war with Pakistan and the 1999 Kargil conflict, such as Sepoy Paras Ram Chaudhary, Sepoy Roshan Lal Chauhan, Sepoy Punnu Ram Dhiman and Naik Rakesh Kapoor.