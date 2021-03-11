Major fire at HRTC Dhalli workshop

Shimla, April 27

A major fire broke out at the Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) Dhalli workshop on Tuesday night, causing a loss running into lakhs to the corporation. The staff at the workshop escaped unhurt in the incident.

“The fire started around 9 pm following a short circuit in the overhead electricity cables. It took fire tenders around three hours to control the blaze,” said Ankur Verma, HRTC Regional Manager.

Verma said the sparks fell into the junkyard where worn out tyres and other equipment had been kept. “A worn-out bus was also gutted,” said Verma. He, however, stressed that the fire did not affect the working of the workshop and normal services resumed at the workshop on Wednesday morning.

