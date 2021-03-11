Major fire at HRTC Dhalli workshop

Shimla, April 27
A major fire broke out at the Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) Dhalli workshop on Tuesday night, causing a loss running into lakhs to the corporation. The staff at the workshop escaped unhurt in the incident.
“The fire started around 9 pm following a short circuit in the overhead electricity cables. It took fire tenders around three hours to control the blaze,” said Ankur Verma, HRTC Regional Manager.
Verma said the sparks fell into the junkyard where worn out tyres and other equipment had been kept. “A worn-out bus was also gutted,” said Verma. He, however, stressed that the fire did not affect the working of the workshop and normal services resumed at the workshop on Wednesday morning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors