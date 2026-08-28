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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Major illegal drug trade busted in Baddi

Major illegal drug trade busted in Baddi

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:28 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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A joint police-Drugs Control Administration raid recovered over 3.6 lakh sedative and narcotic tablets. Photo for representation: iStock
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A major illegal drug trade and suspected manufacturing racket has been unearthed in Baddi, with a joint police-Drugs Control Administration raid recovering over 3.6 lakh sedative and narcotic tablets, drug powders, syrups and large quantities of pharmaceutical packaging material from an unlicensed warehouse.

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The warehouse had been rented through employee Saroj by Ankit Kaushal (38), an Amethi resident already lodged in Dharamsala jail in another drug-trafficking case. The operation came to light after the Haryana Police intercepted a drug consignment and questioned an employee of Kaushal’s firm, AS Chemicals, leading investigators to the Baddi warehouse.

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The seizure included 55,650 Clonazepam tablets, 3,05,518 Alprazolam tablets, 19,245 Tramadol-Dicyclomine capsules and 3,100 Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets. Officials also recovered 20.96 kg of powder linked to Tramadol, Clonazepam and Alprazolam, 22.26 kg of Tramadol powder and 41 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine syrup.

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Further seizures included 7,400 Tapentadol tablets, 12,690 Gabapentin-Nortriptyline tablets, 3,305 Tapentadol tablets without batch numbers and 210 Pregabalin units, besides other medicines.

The team also seized 49.14 kg of printed foils bearing names of medicines including Alprazolam, Tramadol and Clonazepam, raising questions over their intended use and source. DCA officials have drawn samples for laboratory analysis and are verifying medicines marked ‘Bio-Caps India Limited’. State Drug Controller Dr Manish Kapoor said the source and supply network were being investigated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

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Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said an NDPS Act case had been registered and the origin, destination and other members of the network were being traced.

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