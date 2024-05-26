Major road mishap averted

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 25

A major road tragedy was averted here this evening when a speeding mini-truck hit a fruit and vegetable cart on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway near the local Gurdwara. Neither the truck driver nor any vegetable vendor or any commuter suffered injury in the mishap. However, the fruit vendors suffered extensive loss.

As per information, the incident occurred around 6 pm when the tempo, on way to Maranda, ran over fruit and vegetable carts all of a sudden in the crowded market of the Cinema road.

A number of encroachments by vendors have caused the road to become very narrow. The NHAI and the Palampur Municipal Corporation are well-versed with the matter. However, no steps have been taken so far to clear the road from the rising number of encroachments.

