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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Major truck collision in Himachal: 4 killed, 7 injured on Kiratpur-Manali highway in Mandi

Major truck collision in Himachal: 4 killed, 7 injured on Kiratpur-Manali highway in Mandi

Police trying to identify those who died in the accident that took place around 6.30 am

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 10:51 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The trucks that collided on the Kiratpur-Manali highway on Thursday.
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Four persons were killed and seven others injured after two trucks collided head-on inside the Dawada Tunnel on the Kiratpur-Manali highway on Thursday morning, the police said.

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The accident occurred at around 6.30 am. The impact was reportedly severe, leaving several people trapped or injured. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital at Nagwain.

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Soon after receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and began an investigation.

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According to the police, four persons died in the accident, while seven others sustained injuries. Police personnel are trying to identify the deceased.

The exact cause of the collision has not yet been ascertained. Officials are collecting evidence and recording statements as part of the investigation.

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Further details regarding the identities of the deceased, the condition of the injured and the circumstances surrounding the accident are awaited.

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