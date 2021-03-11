Majra violence case with CID

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 4

The crime branch of the state CID will now probe the May 17 violence at Majra village in Paonta Sahib.

The clash took place following a Facebook post by a community leader on developments in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

IGP, State CID, Rameshwar Thakur, said, “The Majra case has been transferred to the CID.”

Six persons, who had been arrested in two cases, were out on bail now while one accused had got bail from the High Court. A case was registered for deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings of a class.