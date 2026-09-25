Majra women lay siege to Himachal pollution board office

Hundreds of women from Majra village in Nalagarh today staged a dharna outside the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) office, protesting the alleged failure of authorities to provide key documents related to the Shivalik Solid Waste Management plant at Dhabota.

The protesters warned of blocking the national highway and the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border on September 27 if their demands were not met.

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The villagers said they had sought documents related to the establishment and functioning of the waste management facility during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner, Solan, at Nalagarh on September 4. The SPCB officials had assured the DC that the documents would be provided, but three weeks later, the information was still awaited, they alleged.

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The protesters said they had approached the SPCB office at Baddi three to four times but were allegedly turned away on one pretext or another. Agitated over the delay, the women gathered in large numbers and staged a protest outside the office.

They sought the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report prepared at the time of establishment of the facility, site selection and site suitability reports, and the report on water samples collected by the SPCB on August 31.

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The protesters also raised concerns over the quality of drinking water in Majra. They shared videos purportedly showing contaminated water from reverse osmosis filters and claimed that candle filters had to be replaced every four to five days. Despite repeated replacement, they alleged, the water quality remained a concern.

Ritu Rani, who is leading the Majra protest, demanded immediate closure of the hazardous waste transfer, storage and disposal facility. She alleged that water contamination had caused itching and other health problems among residents and claimed that even cattle were affected, with a visible decline in milk production.

Atul Parmar, Regional Officer, SPCB, Baddi, said the documents were not available at the Baddi office. He, however, assured the protesters that the proceedings of the September 4 meeting would be provided.