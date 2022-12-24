Make arrangements to facilitate tourists: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 23

As a large number of tourists are expected to visit the state for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked government officials to take appropriate measures to ensure they do not face inconvenience.

Sukhu has asked the Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with senior officers to make arrangements for the smooth flow of tourist vehicles and their hassle-free movement at key destinations.

He has also asked the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police to prepare a proper traffic plan to avoid jams.

“Proper parking slots and spaces must be earmarked at major tourist destinations so that ample areas are available for vehicles,” he added.

The Chief Minister has also urged tourists to follow the Covid protocol and wear masks, as a precautionary measure in view of the increasing number of cases in several countries.

“Himachal is a tourist destination for all reasons and seasons. All steps must be taken to ensure that tourists feel at home during their stay in the state,” he added.

