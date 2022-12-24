Make arrangements to facilitate tourists: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Shimla, December 23
As a large number of tourists are expected to visit the state for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked government officials to take appropriate measures to ensure they do not face inconvenience.
Sukhu has asked the Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with senior officers to make arrangements for the smooth flow of tourist vehicles and their hassle-free movement at key destinations.
‘Feel at home’
HP is a tourist destination for all reasons and seasons. All steps must be taken to ensure that tourists feel at home during their stay in the state. —HP is a tourist destination for all reasons and seasons. All steps must be taken to ensure that tourists feel at home during their stay in the state. —Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CM
He has also asked the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police to prepare a proper traffic plan to avoid jams.
“Proper parking slots and spaces must be earmarked at major tourist destinations so that ample areas are available for vehicles,” he added.
The Chief Minister has also urged tourists to follow the Covid protocol and wear masks, as a precautionary measure in view of the increasing number of cases in several countries.
“Himachal is a tourist destination for all reasons and seasons. All steps must be taken to ensure that tourists feel at home during their stay in the state,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...