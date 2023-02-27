Make best use of welfare schemes: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 26

People should make best use of the welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Efforts should be made to make people aware of these programmes. This was stated by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, while addressing a gathering virtually at Sameerpur, near here, today after watching the 98th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of the Prime Minister.

Anurag said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had become the most liked and appreciated programme that educated people on various issues of the country. The programme had motivated people of every section of the society. It also provided an opportunity to people to interact with the Prime Minister. He said that the PM had urged people to adopt ‘Vocal for Local’ formula to encourage local entrepreneurship.

Anurag also listed a number of welfare programmes initiated by the Central government like Jan Dhan Yojna, Skill India Mission, Make in India, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and sansand swasthya seva started in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. While extending his greeting for Holi next month, Anurag said that Holi was a festival of colours on which people got together sinking their differences.

#anurag thakur #Hamirpur #narendra modi