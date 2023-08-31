Make efforts to save trees

Efforts should be made to save trees and they should not be cut down for construction and development of public infrastructure or for building houses. Shimla recently lost many century-old deodar trees following heavy rain. Construction should be carried out in such a manner that axing of trees is avoided. Anirudh, Shimla
Number of Strays goes up
The number of dogs in the residential area of Panthaghati has increased significantly. The stray dogs enter the parking areas in the buildings and the people, especially the children and elderly, find it unsafe to move around in the locality. The Municipal Corporation should take appropriate measures to shift the dogs to animal shelters. Mamta, Panthaghati
Restore damaged roads
It has become difficult to reach the SDA complex in Kasumpti. While the main road to the complex from Vikasnagar has been non-operational for the past one month, the one via Brockhurst has been dug up. The authorities concerned should restore movement on these roads at the earliest. Rahul, Kasumpti
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
Invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
