Make Himalayas conservation people’s movement: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Governor Kavinder Gupta has called for making the conservation of the Himalayas a people’s movement and linking it with the larger goal of nation-building, saying the fragile mountain ecosystem was crucial to India’s civilisation, culture, environment and future.

He was addressing a one-day orientation and future strategy seminar on “From Himalaya Conservation to Nation Building”, jointly organised by the Himalaya Parivar, Himachal Pradesh, and the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamsala.

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He said the Himalayas were not merely a geographical region but the foundation of India’s civilisation, spiritual consciousness and natural life system.

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“Active participation of citizens and local communities was essential to protect the mountain ecosystem and strengthen the nation-building process,” he said.