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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Make research relevant to Himachal’s challenges, Chief Minsietr Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tells varsities

Make research relevant to Himachal’s challenges, Chief Minsietr Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tells varsities

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at an event in Solan.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged private universities in the state to promote research addressing Himachal Pradesh’s emerging needs.

He was speaking at a conclave on ‘Institutional Contribution of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission and Private Universities, Future Priorities and Collaborative Working Mechanism’ near Solan. The conclave was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission in collaboration with private universities.

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Sukhu said meaningful research in areas such as climate change, water conservation, disaster management, sustainable tourism, renewable energy, horticulture, healthcare and environment could play an important role in safeguarding the interests of the state. He emphasised the need to strengthen opportunities for innovation across various sectors.

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He stressed the need for greater collaboration between industry and educational institutions to expand education and prepare young people for future requirements. “Universities must develop and regularly update their curricula in line with the needs of industry so that young people can access better employment and self-employment opportunities,” he said.

The Chief Minister said private universities should work collectively towards faculty development, research collaboration, student exchanges, start-ups and international partnerships. He said the state government was working to provide better curricula, laboratories and research facilities, besides stronger links with industry and employment opportunities. Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated his government’s resolve to make the state a fully self-reliant economy by 2027 and the most prosperous state in the country by 2032. “The government has set these targets to coincide with the completion of our five-year term, with a focus on structural and economic reforms rather than relying solely on external financial support,” he said, referring to the recent historic Kishau Dam agreement. “The project will help the state generate an annual income of Rs 1,200 crore once it is commissioned.”

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He said the state had risen to fifth place in terms of quality education, compared with 21st in 2021.

Health and Family Welfare Minister DR Shandil and MLAs Sanjay Awasthi and Vinod Sultanpuri were also present.

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